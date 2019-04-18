Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
John Mazzuchelli, Jr. Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- John Anthony Mazzuchelli, Jr., 53, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was the son of John Anthony Mazzuchelli, Sr. and Lolita Andres Mazzuchelli and the husband of Trina Mendiola Mazzuchelli. He was a retired veteran of the US Navy, with over twenty years of service and was employed with BMW.
Survivors also include two brothers, David and Bryan Mazzuchelli; a sister, Mary Onley. He was predeceased by a son, James Mazzuchelli.
Memorial Services will be held at 4PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Dr Spartanburg SC 29303.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
