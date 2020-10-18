John Michael "Mikey" McAbee passed away on September 1, 2020, at his home in Rio Hondo, Texas. He was born May 29, 1956 in Spartanburg SC. He was the son of Jackie Trail McAbee and the late John Chris McAbee Jr. Survived by his wife Michelle McAbee of Rio Hondo Texas, Son Christopher Brymer, Daughter Ashley Lavendar, Step Daughter Lori Wiliams, Sister Tami McAbee Wilson. He was pre-deceased by Daughter Heather McAbee Puckett, and Sister Debbie McAbee. He has 5 Grandchildren, Kortney Puckett Bond, Nathaniel Puckett, Landon Crisp, Layne Crisp, Macee Lavendar, and 1 Great Granddaughter Emma Bond

Memorial service to be held at a later date at Walnut Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store