SPARTANBURG, SC- John Oliver Burnett, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Autumn Leaves-Greenville. Born November 3, 1940, in the Valley Falls community of Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Mabel Covil Burnett and Joseph Elgin Burnett.
A 1958 graduate of Fairforest High School, Mr. Burnett was a U. S. Air Force veteran and member of Central Church of Christ. Before his retirement he worked in textiles for 42 years with Leigh Fibers and Martex Fibers. He was an avid golfer, playing many courses in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Pearson Burnett; children, Lisa Burnett Smith (Wes) and Darryl Burnett (Teresa) all of Spartanburg, SC; three grandchildren, Dr. Darby Smith, GeorgeAnne Smith, and Joseph Burnett; brother, Everette Burnett (Dorothy); and sister-in-law, Ann Burnett.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Burnett.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Mr. Ernie Thigpen. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, PO Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019