SPARTANBURG, SC-John Paris Mullins, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center after a long illness. The eldest child of John Phillip and Maxine Mullins, he was born in Elkhorn City, KY, on May 22, 1938. He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1957 and was married to Nancy Jane Deal from 1959 to 1984.
Mr. Mullins enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserve in 1961 and received an honorable discharge in 1967 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. From the 1970's through the 1990's, he worked as an economic development specialist, serving the SC State Development Board, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce. He served the City of Woodruff from 1995 to 2002, first as a private consultant and then as City Manager. Governor John C. West recognized his outstanding contributions to South Carolina's economic development with the Order of the Palmetto, the State's highest civilian award.
Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his mother and father, his younger sisters, Jill Seay and Jackie Parris; his brothers-in-law, Jerry Parris and Capt. Marvin "Speedy" Seay, USN; and his former wife, Nancy Deal Marshall. He is survived by his beloved companion of 33 years, Theresa Fleming; his son, Dr. John Patrick Mullins; his daughter-in-law, Dr. Corinne Bloch-Mullins; his grandchildren, Shir Bloch and Jonathan Bloch-Mullins; his nieces, Rev. Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins (Phil) and Windy Seay Crutchfield (Keith); his nephew, Marvin "Geno" Seay; his grandnephew and grandniece, Owen and Presley Crutchfield; and many other loved ones and friends.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Mullins will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with The Rev. Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
A lifelong lover of animals, John Mullins was one of the founders of the Animal Protection League in 1982. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Mr. Mullins's memory may make a donation to the Animal Protection League of South Carolina, PO Box 5354, Columbia, SC, 29250, online at http://www.aplsc.org/.
