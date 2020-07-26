MAULDIN , SC- John Paul Hisker, 41, of Mauldin passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at MUSC. He was a native of Greensburg, PA. He was the son of Richard Michael Hisker and the late Karen Ann Colosimo Hisker. He worked at Wabtec for 23 years and was currently a QA supervisor. John Paul created the Upstate Roller Derby League where he was the coach for the Spartanburg Deadly Dolls, the South Carolina Atom Bombs and the Hub City Hooligans.
He is survived by two brothers; Steven Hisker and David Hisker, a step-mother Frieda Kearney Hisker, one step-brother David Creech and his wife Rachael and one step-sister Megan Force and her husband Justin; three nephews Noah Hisker, Wyatt Force and Wilder Force, one niece Ava Hisker and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
The family will be at the home of the parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation 39 Broadway, Suite 2700 New York, NY 10006.
