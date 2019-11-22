|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- John Robert "Bob" Curry Jr., 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 16, 1941, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late John Robert Curry Sr. and Agnes Parris Curry.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Curry was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and attended Wofford College. He was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church where he was a chairman and member of the Board of Trustees as well as a former choir member. He was also a former member of Second Presbyterian Church, a volunteer for Mobile Meals Service, a member and avid golfer at Creek Golf Club, and retired from Vic Bailey Ford.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Huskey Curry; sons, David Curry (Faye) of Seattle, WA and Robert Curry (Latasha) of Easley, SC; step-daughter, Sandi Ceremuga (Dan) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Kaleigh Curry, Peyton Curry, Jessica Diller, Daniel Ceremuga, and Holly Ceremuga; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Curry; sister, Sue Curry; and step-daughters, Sheryl Turner and Linda Huskey.
The family will host a memorial service at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, with The Rev. John Warren officiating. Visitation will follow in the Narthex.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 22, 2019