Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul United Methodist Chr
1320 Fernwood Glendale Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Paul United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert "Bob" Curry Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert "Bob" Curry Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- John Robert "Bob" Curry Jr., 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 16, 1941, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late John Robert Curry Sr. and Agnes Parris Curry.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Curry was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and attended Wofford College. He was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church where he was a chairman and member of the Board of Trustees as well as a former choir member. He was also a former member of Second Presbyterian Church, a volunteer for Mobile Meals Service, a member and avid golfer at Creek Golf Club, and retired from Vic Bailey Ford.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Huskey Curry; sons, David Curry (Faye) of Seattle, WA and Robert Curry (Latasha) of Easley, SC; step-daughter, Sandi Ceremuga (Dan) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Kaleigh Curry, Peyton Curry, Jessica Diller, Daniel Ceremuga, and Holly Ceremuga; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Curry; sister, Sue Curry; and step-daughters, Sheryl Turner and Linda Huskey.
The family will host a memorial service at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, with The Rev. John Warren officiating. Visitation will follow in the Narthex.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -