SPARTANBURG, SC- John "Warren" Templeton Jr., 87, went home to be with the Lord he loved on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born March 1, 1932 in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late John Warren Templeton, Sr. and Agnes Smith Templeton.
Mr. Templeton was a 1950 graduate of Laurens High School and 1954 graduate of Presbyterian College with a degree in business administration. After college, he became a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army where he served for two years. Mr. Templeton was a certified management accountant at Milliken and Company for over forty years. After retiring, he could typically be found enjoying an early morning cup of coffee with friends at Hardees or Bojangles, attending PC football games, greeting the congregation at Westminster Presbyterian Church, feeding the Spartan High football team on Friday mornings, and cheering on his grandchildren at all of their sporting events.
Mr. Templeton is survived by the love of his life, his wife for 65 years, Mary Jane Campbell Templeton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Janice Templeton Smith (David) of Spartanburg SC; son, John "Warren" Templeton III of Woodruff, SC; grandchildren, Chelsea Smith Gray (Kyle) of Brevard, NC, Andrew Warren Smith (Caroline) of Spartanburg, SC, Temple Madison Smith of Spartanburg, SC, and great grandchildren, Andrew "Warren" Smith, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC and Emerson Campbell Gray of Brevard, NC. He is also survived by, numerous cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces, all of whom he loved deeply. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, David Lewis Templeton.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church conducted by the Rev. Steve Wise. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian College, PC Fund, 503 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC, 29325 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29307.
