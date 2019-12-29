|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- John William Mason, 77, husband of 56 years to Sandra Queen Mason passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.
Born March 21, 1942, he was a son of the late Everette Leon Mason and Thelma Louise Bradley Mason. He was a Mason and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Virginia Murphy and husband Bill of Garner, NC., sisters, Pat Brinkley of Pacolet, Shirley Little of Missouri, Libby Scott of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Cassie Pattillo and husband Jack, Richie Blanton and wife Megan, Jonathan Murphy, Julia Murphy; great-grandchildren, Hunter Pattillo, Isaac Pattillo and Trace Blanton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Blanton; sisters, Betty Jo Cox, Joyce Cannon and a brother, Clyde Mason.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of Cassie and Jack Pattillo, 309 Silhouette Trace Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019