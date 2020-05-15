Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Stevenson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Stevenson Jr. Obituary
FORMERLY OF UNION- Mr. John W. Stevenson, Jr., age 73, formerly of Union, widower of Rebecca Hyatt Stevenson, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Stevenson was born November 16, 1946 in Chester, a son of the late John W. Stevenson, Sr. and Mary Alice Traylor Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson was retired from the Textile Industry.
Surviving are two sons, John W. "Trey" Stevenson, III and Christine of Gilbert and Thomas Andrew Stevenson and wife Gina of Lexington; three grandchildren, Braydon Stevenson, Rebecca Stevenson, and Mary Hyatt Stevenson.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Tommy Kelly.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -