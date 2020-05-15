|
FORMERLY OF UNION- Mr. John W. Stevenson, Jr., age 73, formerly of Union, widower of Rebecca Hyatt Stevenson, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Stevenson was born November 16, 1946 in Chester, a son of the late John W. Stevenson, Sr. and Mary Alice Traylor Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson was retired from the Textile Industry.
Surviving are two sons, John W. "Trey" Stevenson, III and Christine of Gilbert and Thomas Andrew Stevenson and wife Gina of Lexington; three grandchildren, Braydon Stevenson, Rebecca Stevenson, and Mary Hyatt Stevenson.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Tommy Kelly.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020