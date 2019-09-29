|
ROBUCK, SC- John Wesley Thompson, Jr. died September 6, 2019, at his residence in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of the late John Wesley Thompson, Sr. and Grace Bishop Thompson. Born in Spartanburg County, he graduated from Roebuck High School and Clemson University where he served in the Senate.
As a Lieutenant and Armored Calvary Platoon leader in the United States Army 3 / 4 Calvary of the 25th Infantry, he served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Metal with Valor, the Army Commendation Metal with Valor, and two Purple Hearts.
Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Elizabeth M. Thompson of McKinleyville, California, a brother Walter Preston Thompson (Linda Ann) of Clayton, North Carolina, nephews Joshua (Rose) and Jason (Kristen), great nieces Abby and Olivia, great nephews Gabriel and Jacob, and a special cousin Marlene Thompson. He was predeceased by a sister Sarah Elizabeth Thompson.
A private memorial service and internment will be held at Cedar Spring Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019