|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. John William Bright, age 63, of 295 Hill Rd., Spartanburg, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Bright was born November 14, 1955 in Spartanburg, a son of Lola Hill Bright of the home and the late Leroy Bright. He was a retired carpenter and a Veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Bright was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Marla Bright Sutphin and husband Joseph and Teria Webb and husband Johnny all of Rutherfordton, NC; two sons, Steven Bright and wife Jennifer of Spartanburg and Troy Bright and wife Heather of Marion, NC; three sisters, Susie Wilson of Spartanburg, Barbara Sanders of Ellenboro, NC and Myra Smith of Pacolet; eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one brother, Frank Bright and two sisters, Nancy Parris and Doris Stafford.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hammett Grove Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Michael Rochester. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the services at the church.
The family is at the home, 295 Hill Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019