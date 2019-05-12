|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- John William Smith, 84, husband of the late Hazel Elm Smith, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born May 9, 1934 in Laurens, SC, John was a son of the late Beverly and Minnie Lee Holden Smith. He honorably served his country in the US Navy. John was a supervisor at Jackson Mills and a lifetime member of the Roebuck Masonic Lodge.
John is survived by his stepdaughters, Gail Foster (Miller) and Janice McBee (Ronnie); several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Smith; sister, Bonnie Wellborn; and stepsons, Buddy and Jerry Edwards.
The burial was held privately in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019