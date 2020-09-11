ATLANTA, GA- John ""Johnny"" William Waddell, of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, September 7th at Emory Hospital.
He was born on September 30, 1946 to the late Clara Belle Heinemann Waddell and Boyce Crump Waddell and was preceded in death by his sister Kay Jenrette Waddell Ward.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brende' Smith Waddell, daughter Miriam, son-in-law Brian and two grandchildren, Kingsley and Sam, all of Atlanta. He is also survived by his cousins John Heinemann of Florida and Joey Heinemann of Georgetown. Johnny had one sister-in-law, Judith Smith Palmer of North Carolina and three brother-in-laws, W. Preston Smith of Houston and Dwight H. Smith and G W. King Smith, both of Greenville. He left behind 12 nieces and nephews.
Johnny grew up in Georgetown and played football at Winyah High. He lost his father when he was 7 years old, so he always looked up to and adored his mother's brother (whom he was named after) and was determined to carry on the family tradition of playing football at Clemson. He was an offensive guard during the B2B2B era, during which time Clemson won the ACC championship three years in a row. When his daughter asked if he wanted his ashes strewn over Death Valley, he emphatically told her that he had left enough of his blood, sweat and skin on that football field.
A dear old family friend got pulled over for going too slow one day on his way over to Pawleys. When the officer questioned him, he exclaimed ""Great God son! What is the hurry? Pawley's Island ain't going anywhere!!!"" Johnny Waddell's philosophy in life was that Pawley's Island wasn't going anywhere. He was never, ever in a hurry.
Johnny had been given many nicknames, ""The Wad"", ""Big John"" and ""PeePee"". No nickname meant more than the one his grandchildren gave him, ""Popeye"".
Johnny was given the opportunity to move his family to Spartanburg and start Sunbelt Lumber Company with a business partner over 40 years ago. He served as President of Sunbelt until April of this year and always called himself the ""Fred Sanford"" of the lumber business. He had been a member of The Touchdown Club, Tarentella, The Carolina Country Club, The Piedmont Club and Trinity United Methodist Church, where he formerly served as a deacon.
To his grandson Sam Nunn, he leaves his cultivated appreciation of beautiful women (inside and out), the 12th hole at Augusta, good bourbon, West End Zone seats at Clemson, Western movies and fine cigars.
The family requests a private service with a memorial to follow at his lakehouse near Clemson, where he was most content. The Waddell family would like to thank Mayer Funeral Home in Georgetown for making such a tragic and unexpected passing easier to cope with. Most importantly, Johnny's family wants to thank his lifelong friends, fraternity brothers and golf buddies for loving him so fiercely.
In lieu of donations or flowers, the family requests that you simply recall and share a humorous story about Johnny Waddell.
