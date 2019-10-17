|
|
Mr. John Willie Norman, 76, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home.
A native of Woodruff, SC, John Willie Norman was the husband of Gloria Norman and the son of the late Tarzan Norman and Vicie Young Norman and he retired from Neely's Lumber Company as a truck driver.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Gloria Norman of Moore, SC; three daughters, Patria Norman Burgess, Kathy Norman Cowell, and Esther Booker Young all of Spartanburg, SC; three sons, John Willie Norman, Jr., Paul Norman and Bethel Norman all of Spartanburg, SC; seven sisters, Evelyn Norman, Rosetta Norman Whiteside, Mary Norman Rice, Henrietta Norman Nash, Pauline Norman Jackson, Viola Norman Mickler, and Josephine Norman Ferguson all of Spartanburg, SC; seventeen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 102 Tower Dr., Moore, SC
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019