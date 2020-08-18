BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Johnette T. Parris, age 75 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 9, 1945 in Spartanburg to the late John Earl and Colleen Smith Turner. She had retired from Ado, Inc. and was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Parris.
Mrs. Parris is survived by her son, Clyde Walter George, III (Rene George); one brother, Kenneth Turner (Kathy Turner; one half-brother, Johnny Turner; one half-sister, Nyla Lemmons; and six grandchildren, Andrew, Camden, Kinsley, Cassidy, Landon, and Clayton George.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it is asked that those attending the graveside service who are not family, remain in their vehicles for safety.
