WOODRUFF, SC -- Johnnie Elmore, 76, of 648 Bill Pearson Road, died on Thursday, October 17. 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home , Spartanburg, SC.
A native of Woodruff, SC. Son of the late Banner Wee Elmore and Caldwell Hunter. Husband to the late Kay Frances Elmore. He was a Deacon at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree, SC. He was a Army Veteran and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired from Southern Rail Way. He was also the Owner of Globe Unlimited.
Leaving to cherish his loving memories are two daughters; Andrea P. Elmore of the home and Shannon Morton, of Spartanburg, SC. Two sons; Corey Elmore of New London, Connecticut and Eric (Yulonda) Elmore of Woodruff, SC. Two grandsons reared in the home, Kaleb Foster and Brandon Morton. One sister, Annie Ruth Elmore - Robinson of Aliquippa, PA.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in church cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019