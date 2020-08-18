Johnnie Henderson, 77, of 51 N. Main St, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 14, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.A native of Anderson, S.C., Ms. Henderson was the wife of the late E. J. Clement of Belton, South Carolina and the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Parks) McGowan TerryShe leaves to mourn her passing: two daughters, Phyllis Moorehead (Vincent) of Laurel, MD., Stephanie Clement Salas (Jody) of Boiling Springs, S.C.; four sons; Jeffrey Clement (Lynette) of Greenville, S.C., Clinton Clement of Louisiana, Jerome Clement (Elizabeth) of TN, Jonathan Clement of Spartanburg, S.C.; one brother, Homer Parks of Greenville, S.C.; sixteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME