Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Johnnie Lee Mathis Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Johnnie Lee Mathis, Sr., 68, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Truman Mathis and Joan Laster Plumley.
Survivors include a son Frankie Mathis; a brother, Mike Mathis; two sisters, Karen and Pam Smithwick; a sister-n-law, Janet Boatman; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Johnnie Lee Mathis, Jr., and Larry Mathis; and a brother, Bruce Mathis.
Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
