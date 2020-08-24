CAMPOBELLO- Johnny Allen Stevenson, Sr., 86, of Campobello passed away on August 21, 2020. He was the son of the late William Baxter and Lillian Espey Moore Stevenson and husband of Bernice Davis Stevenson.
He was a salesman and a truck driver. He served in the US Air Force.
He is survived by two sons Mark and Allen Stevenson; and two daughters Laura Martin and Sandra Israel; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
