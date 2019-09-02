|
CHESNEE, SC- John "Johnny" William Cook, Jr., 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Melanie Johnston Cook and the son of the late John William Cook Sr. and Juanita Cash Cook. He was a 1970 graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Gardner Webb and was a Financial Planner and owner/operator of First Choice Insurance. He served in The National Guard, enjoyed farming, fishing, golfing and skiing. He was the founder of 2113 Productions, a musician that played in The Sounds of Time, Reflections, Grand Strand Band, Rock Doctors and Firebrand quartet. Mr. Cook was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church, an instrumentalist/vocalist for Praise and Worship at the church, and had served in the same capacity at West End Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, John William Cook III of Gaffney; a daughter, Meridith Cook Tate and husband, Richard of Telford, TN; two brothers, David Cook and wife, Lynn and Phil Cook and wife, Debbie, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, William Cook and Weston Cook, Mallory Tate and Gavin Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg and Felicia Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at West End Baptist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Reverend Rodney Cook and Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
