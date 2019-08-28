|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Johnny Dean Ravan, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born October 16, 1955, in Tryon, NC, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lawrence Ravan and Mary Lois Patterson Ravan.
Survivors include his brothers, Michael Lawrence Ravan of Rock Hill, SC and Roger Allen Ravan of Alcoa, TN.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
