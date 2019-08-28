Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Johnny Dean Ravan


1955 - 2019
Johnny Dean Ravan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Johnny Dean Ravan, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born October 16, 1955, in Tryon, NC, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lawrence Ravan and Mary Lois Patterson Ravan.
Survivors include his brothers, Michael Lawrence Ravan of Rock Hill, SC and Roger Allen Ravan of Alcoa, TN.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
