ROEBUCK, SC- Johnny Earl Smith, 77, of Roebuck, SC, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home. Born April 4, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William "Bill" Smith and Katherine Adair McSwain and husband of 53 years to the late Mary Carolyn "Connie" Wofford Smith.
Mr. Smith was the owner-operator of Johnny E. Smith Construction. He was a member of Southport Church (formerly Arkwright Baptist Church) where he served as a Deacon. He was also a life-member of Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357 and Eastern Star.
Survivors include his children, Lynn Seiler of Fountain Inn, SC and John Scott Smith (Pamela) of Roebuck, SC; daughter-in-law, Tonya Gilbert of Landrum, SC; six grandchildren, Stephen, Caleb, Amber, McKailley, Coleman, and Kassie; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jaycie, and Riley; and brothers, Danny McSwain and Donny McSwain. In addition to his parent's and wife, he was predeceased by his son, William Stephen Smith Sr.; and brothers, David Smith, Jack and John McSwain.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:45 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Southport Church, 625 Southport Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James Blackwood. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Southport Church, PO Box 28, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2019