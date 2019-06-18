|
|
REIDVILLE, SC- Johnny William Griffin, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas Edward and Ida Pearson Griffin and the husband of Bernice Kirkland Griffin. He was retired from Springs Industries and was owner and operator for fifty-nine years at Griffin's Barber Shop. He was a member of Reidville First Baptist Church. He was a member of Reidville Masonic Lodge #102, Hejaz Shriner and Hillbilly.
Survivors also include two sons, Terry Griffin and Tim Griffin; a daughter, Tammy Griffin; a brother, Charles Griffin; two sisters, Mildred Pearson and Doris Ray; four grandchildren, Felicia Johnson, reared in the home, Heather Elliott, Cheyenne Griffin and Lindsay Peeler; eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by four brothers, Edward, Richard, Wilbert and Bobby Joe Griffin.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Reidville First Baptist Church with Rev. Ricci Allen, Sr. and Rev. David Slatton officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
The family request memorials be made to Reidville First Baptist Church, 140 Leonard Drive, Reidville, SC 29375.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019