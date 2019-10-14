|
Johnny Hyder, our beloved and adored husband, daddy, and papa, went home to be with our Lord on October 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Spartanburg, SC on December 22, 1940, Johnny grew up to lead his family with a gentle spirit that often masked the incredible strength of character he possessed. He was a friend to all and embodied all of the characteristics of what most people consider a good man- he was hard working, humble, loving, kind, and always put the needs and wants of his family well before his own. The love of Christ shone bright from him. To know Johnny was to love him and to be loved without condition in return.
Johnny loved God and his family first and foremost, but his love for the Clemson Tigers came in at a close second. He was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and went to church faithfully until his illness made it too difficult to attend. He spent the largest portion of life working in textiles and was an avid coin collector. He lived in his hometown of Inman, SC from birth until moving to Boiling Springs in 2001. Johnny knew how to have a good time and was always up for a hearty laugh. He took joy in the small things in life. He was at his happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
Johnny is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 37 years, Kathryn, and their 5 children: Donnie Hyder and his wife Annette of Boiling Springs, Tina Gilreath and her husband Doug of Boiling Springs, Chastity Evans and her husband John David of Columbia, Amanda Bevis and her husband Shep of Spartanburg, and Amber Williams and her husband Dustin of Roebuck. Also surviving are his most prized and precious treasures - his 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Hugh Hyder (Geri) and Tony Hyder (Judy); and many nieces and nephews.
Waiting to meet him at his new eternal home were his beloved mother, Rachel Louise Hyder; father, Garlon Toy Hyder; brother, Garlon "Pee Wee" Hyder; and sister, Louise Bailey.
The family will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM with a service to celebrate his life immediately following at 11:00 AM. Rev. Tommy Crocker will officiate. Johnny will be laid to rest at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford, SC. The family is at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019