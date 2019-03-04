|
|
ENOREE- Johnny Lafayette Simmons, 93, of 485 Ball Park Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Britt and Florence Barnett Simmons and the widower of Marcelle Mathis Simmons who passed away September 18, 2016. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Enoree where he was a member of the Senior Men Sunday School Class, the Brotherhood and was Deacon Emeritus. He was a retired Security Guard with Spartanburg County and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and served in France during the Battle of the Buldge.
Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn (Rev. Lonnie) Jones of Enoree and Andrea (Wayne) Bishop of Enoree; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Iris Simmons Corn and 7 brothers, Thomas Britt Simmons, M.C. Simmons, Charles "Bully" Simmons, Dickie Simmons, David Simmons, Jack Simmons and Jerry Simmons.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Enoree by Rev. Andy Moore and Mr. Adam Jones. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Enoree, 1150 Parker Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Interim Hospice and the caretakers of Mr. Simmons, Nancy, Joni and Alisha for all their acts of kindness and deeds of assisting during his illness.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019