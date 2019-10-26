Home

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Creek Missionary Baptist Church
2382 Coxe Road
Tryon, NC
Minister Johnny Lee Thompson


1944 - 2019
Minister Johnny Lee Thompson of Chesnee, SC- Sunrise August 23, 1944 and Sunset October 22, 2019. He was survived by his wife Emma Thompson, his son Johnny Mark (Kaneathra) Thompson, grandchildren, three brothers and five sisters. He was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Sptbg and served the community with his gift of ministry.
Family will be at the son of Johnny (Kaneathra) Thompson in Boiling Springs, SC. Funeral Services will be provided by Ulysses Funeral Services and held on Sunday October 27, 2019 at 2 pm at Green Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 2382 Coxe Road, Tryon NC 28782.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
