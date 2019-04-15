|
|
Johnny Richard Millwood, 69, of Glendale, South Carolina, passed April, 13th 2019 at Hospice House in SPARTANBURG, SC- Johnny was born to Thomas H. Millwood Sr. and Emily Jean Millwood, November 20th, 1949, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He graduated from Pacolet High School and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. He resided in Union, South Carolina with his wife Sheron Sanders Millwood.
He leaves as his legacy two children, Victoria Millwood Peace and Angela Beth Millwood; two stepchildren, Kelly Shelly and Darla Britt; and one grandson, Landon Burgess whom he adored. He also leaves behind, Vickie Millwood Jordan, his sister to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Thomas H. Millwood Jr. He will always and forever be remembered for his exuberant support of his favorite teams, the Clemson Tigers and the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving father, a family man, a good friend to many and the proverbial comedian of the bunch. If he knew you, you had a nick name from him. Johnny was a special soul that will never be forgotten or replaced.
He was loved like a father by his nieces, Katina Green and Amanda Little; great nieces and nephews, Austin Green, Elijah Lopez, Shelby Foster, Joseph Little, Isiah Lewis and his seven step grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wednesday, April 18th at 4:00pm at 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, South Carolina. The family requests that donations be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019