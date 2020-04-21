|
ENOREE- Johnny Tillman Estes, 85, of 2330 Hwy. 92 went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born January 2, 1935 to the late John Bobo Estes and Cecile Murphy Estes. He was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church for 57 years where he was former Church Treasurer, Deacon, Usher and choir member. He ran Littlefield's Grocery for many years and also retired from W.R. Grace after 20 years and the U.S. Postal Service in Enoree for 30 years. Mr. Estes was a Hejaz Shriner, a Yorkrite Mason and was Past Master of Enoree Masonic Lodge #222. He also served 12 years in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a 1953 graduate of Woodruff High School.
Surviving are his wife, Billie Littlefield Estes of the home; one daughter, Bonnie Estes Mitchell (Jerry) of Enoree; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Koepke (Justin) of Enoree, Kristen Cannon (Robin) of Enoree and Dani Simmons (Daniel); 8 great-grandchildren, Jordan Cannon, Jaxon Sanders, Jasmine Sanders, Aidan Cannon, Allie Cannon, Lillian (Lilly) Simmons, Hunter Koepke and Kyra Koepke; one great-great-grandchild, Saige Cannon; one sister, Lucille Estes Crocker (Miles-Deceased) of Spartanburg; one brother, Ray Estes (Dot) of Simpsonville. He is also survived by a nephew thought of as a little brother, Wayne Hennett (Barbara).
A private service for the family will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church by Rev. Brad Starnes and Rev. Andy Moore.
A graveside service will also be conducted Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens for family and friends with Masonic Rites by Enoree Masonic Lodge #222. Due to Covid-19 it is asked that social distancing be practiced.
Mr. Estes will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects and after which due to the declining health of Mrs. Estes the body will be carried to the residence and it is asked that this time be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020