WOODRUFF- John Thomas Taylor, age 71, of 627 Fountain Inn Road passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.
Born in Woodruff to the parent of Lawrence Ray Taylor Sr. and Eva Mae Duke Taylor.
He was a retired Market Manager with Bi-lo and a Sergeant with the US Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Coaley Taylor of the home; two daughters, Melissa Taylor Alexander of Simpsonville and Shelly Taylor Walrath of Baltimore; two sisters, Lynn T. Stoner of Pauline and Ann Taylor of Enoree; two step-sons, Michael Lee Coleman of Greer and Johnny F. Coleman of Mauldin and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Ray Taylor.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2019