Mr. Johnny Thomas Frazier, 73, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Cornelia Ann Frazier and son of Oree and Nancy Johnson
Frazier. Mr. Frazier was employed by Draper Laboratory Company and retired after 28 years of service.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three sons, John Anthony Frazier of Mauldin, SC, Derrick
Frazier of Spartanburg, SC and Gerald Frazier of Irmo, SC; one sister, Sylvene Samuel of Spartanburg; and two brothers, Bobby Murphy of Roanoke, Virginia and Oree Frazier Jr.
The Family is at the home of his Sister, Sylvene Samuel, 130 Everett St, Spartanburg, SC.
Callahan-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020