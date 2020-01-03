Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:30 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Wayne Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Wayne Taylor Obituary
MOORE- Johnny Wayne Taylor, 71, of 628 Melrose Park Lane, formerly of Enoree went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of John Irvin "J.I." Taylor Jr. and the late Emily Canary Smith Taylor. He was the husband of Mildred Harris Knox Taylor of the home and was first married to the late Nancy Boggs Taylor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he was a member of the Young at Heart and the Koinonia Life Group. He was a longtime former member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree where he was teacher of the Men's Adult Sunday School Class, a Deacon and an Usher. Wayne was a 1966 graduate of Woodruff High School and was a graduate of Mars Hill College where he received a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He was a retired plant manager and superintendent with Beaumont Mill and T&S in Greer. He was also affiliated in sales with Taylor Boys Produce in Enoree. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Kimberly) Taylor of Enoree and Jeremy (Amanda) Taylor of Woodruff;
step-daughter, Kelly (Matt) Roper of Pauline; step-son, Dr. Chris (Lisa) Knox of Greenwood; brother,
Roger (Devra) Taylor of Enoree; grandchildren, Bradley (Mikayla) Taylor, Brayden Taylor, Brooklyn Taylor, Carrie Vaughn, Logan Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Wes Taylor, Abigail Taylor, Nathan Roper, Josh Roper, Adam Knox and Avery Knox.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church by Mr. Jeff Taylor and Rev. Brad Starnes. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with a committal by Rev. Brad Starnes and Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to REFLECT Youth Ministry C/O Enoree First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 216, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -