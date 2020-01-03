|
MOORE- Johnny Wayne Taylor, 71, of 628 Melrose Park Lane, formerly of Enoree went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of John Irvin "J.I." Taylor Jr. and the late Emily Canary Smith Taylor. He was the husband of Mildred Harris Knox Taylor of the home and was first married to the late Nancy Boggs Taylor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he was a member of the Young at Heart and the Koinonia Life Group. He was a longtime former member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree where he was teacher of the Men's Adult Sunday School Class, a Deacon and an Usher. Wayne was a 1966 graduate of Woodruff High School and was a graduate of Mars Hill College where he received a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He was a retired plant manager and superintendent with Beaumont Mill and T&S in Greer. He was also affiliated in sales with Taylor Boys Produce in Enoree. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Kimberly) Taylor of Enoree and Jeremy (Amanda) Taylor of Woodruff;
step-daughter, Kelly (Matt) Roper of Pauline; step-son, Dr. Chris (Lisa) Knox of Greenwood; brother,
Roger (Devra) Taylor of Enoree; grandchildren, Bradley (Mikayla) Taylor, Brayden Taylor, Brooklyn Taylor, Carrie Vaughn, Logan Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Wes Taylor, Abigail Taylor, Nathan Roper, Josh Roper, Adam Knox and Avery Knox.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church by Mr. Jeff Taylor and Rev. Brad Starnes. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with a committal by Rev. Brad Starnes and Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to REFLECT Youth Ministry C/O Enoree First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 216, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020