Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Jon Atkins Obituary
INMAN, SC- Jonathan "Jon" Allen Atkins, 36, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the son of Allen (Mary)Ray Atkins and the late Donna Ray McCraw. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors also include three sons, James and Matthew Atkins and Jacob Casselman; a sister, Amy Atkins; a grandmother, Barbara Pittman. He was predeceased by a grandmother, Vivian Atkins.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2PM at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
