SPARTANBURG, SC- Jon David Sagester, 84, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home. Born March 29, 1936 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Ishmael and Edith Newton Sagester and husband of the late Judith Pace Sagester and the late Linda Waltrip Sagester.
A retired U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Sagester served for our country for 27 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #28, who enjoyed riding his motorcycle and photography.
Survivors include his children, Terri Stickle (Gary) of Chesapeake, VA; Scott Sagester (Amber) of Raleigh, NC, Jill Boatmen (Jeff) of Austin, TX, and Jeff Sagester (Susanne) of Richmond, VA; and grandchildren, Pace, Erin, Bryce, Kaitlin, Christina, and Max. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brother, George Sagester.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
