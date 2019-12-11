|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jonathan Baird Niles, 65, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away in the love and comfort of his family and friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Jon was born in Danbury, CT on September 21, 1954 to Alton "Al" Niles of Boiling Springs, SC, and the late Barbara Rowland Niles.
Jon graduated from Brookfield High School and then attended the Henry Abbott Technical School for Tool and Die. He served selflessly as a firefighter and EMT at the Candlewood Community Volunteer Fire Department in Brookfield, CT where he earned The Fireman of the Year Award from 1974-1975. He then worked at Holmberg Electronics of Inman, SC then moved to ownership of NSN Machining Co. of Inman, SC and concluded his career as the QC Manager at Technico Machining Inc. in Fairforest, SC.
Jon was an amazingly loving son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend who dedicated every moment of his life in the service of the happiness and wellbeing of his family and friends. He will be missed immensely by everyone that he has touched and will never be forgotten and continually honored. We all love you more than you will ever know and you will be forever in our hearts and memories. Rest in painless peace and joyful comfort until we will all be together again.
In addition to his father, Jon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Paige Niles of Boiling Springs, SC; son, Jonathan Niles (Kristiane) of Oxford, MA; stepsons, Robert Laskowski (Terrie) of Spartanburg, SC, and Kenneth Laskowski (Donna) of Roxbury, CT; sisters, Patricia Devendorf of Boiling Springs, SC and Kimberly Hansen (Tim) of Danbury, CT; grandchildren, Brianna Laskowski, Carolyn Laskowski and Tia Quenneville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be an intimate gathering for family and friends at his home to celebrate his life from 1:00-4:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations and memorials please be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Boulevard Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209 online at aicr.org.
