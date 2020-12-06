1/1
Jonathan Brown
Mr. Jonathan Terrell Brown entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2020 after an extended illness. A native of Spartanburg he was the son of Roosevelt Brown, Jr. and the late Lisa L. Brown.
He leaves to cherish fond memories: his father, Roosevelt Edwards, Jr.; brother, Tyrone Brown; sisters, Keeuntae Brown, Shaquita (Stanley) Smith, and Zoey O. Edwards; aunts, Mrs. Janice (Johnny Lee) Pearson, Mrs. Sylvia Pitts, Ms. Wanda Brown, Angela Edwards, Monzella Edwards, Debra (Johnny) Johnson, and Tina Brown; uncles, Mr. Ronald (Lorraine) Prater, Mr. Bennie (Brenda) Brown, Mr. Benjamin (Ponice) Brown, and Donald Lee Edwards; a favorite cousin, Jimmy Edwards of Spartanburg; and a host of other family.
Graveside Services will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2 pm.
E. L. Collins Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
3120 South Church Street Ext.
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 583-7782
