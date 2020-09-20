1/
Jonathan Fowler
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jonathan Clay Fowler, 31, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Carolyn Fowler and the late Jimmy Fowler and Billie Joe Fowler. He was a master mechanic at Breakaway Honda for twelve years. Jonathan was an outdoorsman, who loved fishing and the lake, his favorite being Lake Hartwell. He was an avid Nascar fan, supported Kyle Busch and loved muscle cars.
Survivors also include his childhood sweetheart and wife, Alyssa Michelle Fowler; two daughters, Adalie and Rosaleigh Fowler; three uncles, James (Sharon), Larry (Crickett) and Keith Fowler.
Memorial Service will be held at 4PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM prior to service.
The family is at the 205 Rockingham Road Duncan.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
SEP
21
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
