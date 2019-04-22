|
MOORE, SC- Joni Louise Gooch Haas, 76, of Moore, SC, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. Born August 7, 1942 in Cleveland, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Olan and Ruby Alice Kyle Gooch and the wife of Raymond Milford Haas, Jr.
Joni was retired as a nurse with Rush Copley Hospital after 20 years of service. She was a member of Naperville, IL Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond M. Haas, Jr.; and her sons, Mark Bogda (Melinda) of Glen Ellyn, IL and Keith Bogda (Dana) of Greer, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Donna Stroud.
