SPARTANBURG, SC- Joseph "Big Joe" Allen Williams, 71, of Spartanburg, entered his heavenly home on May 17, 2020. He was born January 8, 1949 in Union, a son of the late Adolphus M. Williams and Emma Alverson Williams. He was a graduate of Union High School and worked in automotive sales most of his life with the last twenty five years as a manager at D&D Ford in Greer, SC.
He was a loving husband to Dyane Bonner Williams for 50 years. He was the best Daddy in the world to his daughter, Julie Williams Phelps and thought of her husband, Greg as his son. He was the most loving "Papa Joe" to Carter Joseph "CJ" Phelps.
Joe is survived by a sister, Eva Williams Smith (Roy); two brothers, Dalton Williams (Alice), John C. Williams (Donna), all of Union. He was predeceased by three siblings: Martha Irwin, Marion Williams, and Thomas Williams.
Joe was known for his jovial personality, loved to tell great stories and never met a stranger. Children were drawn to his sparkling personality. He made everyone laugh and always had a smile on his face. Joe loved his church family and loved Jesus Christ..
Services will be at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel in Boiling Springs, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. by Rev. Rob Gouge. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Mount Zion Baptist Church, 842 Mount Zion Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2020