SPARTANBURG, SC- Joseph Alvin Wilson, Jr. "Jay", 91, passed away at Eden Terrace in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1928, in Denver, NC, to Joseph Alvin Wilson and Sue Tate Wilson and grew up in Columbus, NC. Jay graduated from Berea High School in Berea, KY and attended NC State University in Raleigh, NC.
On November 1, 1947 he married Virginia Branch, and they had four children, Al, Pam, Rick, and Phil. Jay was president and owner of Wilson Equipment Company, Inc. which sold and serviced farm and industrial farm equipment. His sons Al and Phil worked with him in the business which, over the years, carried Ferguson, Massey-Ferguson, Kubota, and John Deere equipment.
Jay enjoyed travelling and playing golf. He and Virginia travelled across the U. S. and internationally when he was first, the president of the Carolina's Farm and Power Equipment Dealers Association, and subsequently as president of the North American Equipment Dealers Association. They made many friends through both associations and stayed in touch with them over the years. In his later years he enjoyed playing golf with the seniors at the Carolina Country Club, where he made his only "hole in one." It was a memorable day!
Jay's greatest joy was his family, and instilled in them a sense of belonging and love for one another. The family enjoyed picnicking, hiking, and camping in a trailer that Jay designed and built, gathering in Montreat, NC, with his two brothers and their families, as well as family celebrations. Jay also loved fishing and boating, he and Virginia lived at Lake Bowen where, as he said, they had some of the best years of their life together gathering their family and doing the things they loved best.
Jay was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Rotary International, and was also a Mason and Shriner.
Jay is survived by his children and their spouses, Al (Linda), Rick (Sylvia), Phil (Allison), and Pam (Bob); his brother, Eddie Kay (Evelyn); and his sister-in-law, Judy Wilson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josh (Nicki), Matt (Rene), Rachel, Max, McKenzie, and Branch; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Evelyn; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. His wife, Virginia, died in 2008 and his brother, Larry, in 2018.
A Service of the Witness to the Resurrection will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Joanne Hull. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019