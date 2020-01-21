Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Military cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles Blackwell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles Blackwell Sr. Obituary
CHESNEE- Joseph Charles Blackwell Sr., 75 of Inman passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Spartanburg and the son of the late William Henry and Cora Ester McKelvey Blackwell. He was a retired truck driver, and a U.S. Army Vietnam Era veteran.
He is survived by one son Joseph (Joey) Charles Blackwell Jr., one daughter Kimberly Blackwell Ridings (James), one sister Anna Jane Newman, one sister-in-law Shirley Blackwell, fiancée, Riza Garchitorena, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Henry Arnold Blackwell Sr. and his two sisters Emma Grace Brown and Oveda Mahaffey.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A graveside service will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fort Jackson National Military cemetery 4170 Percival Road, Columbia SC 29229 with a nephew Arnie Blackwell residing. Burial with military honors will follow. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to the s Project, 2123 Rosa L. Parks Ave, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -