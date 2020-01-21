|
|
CHESNEE- Joseph Charles Blackwell Sr., 75 of Inman passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Spartanburg and the son of the late William Henry and Cora Ester McKelvey Blackwell. He was a retired truck driver, and a U.S. Army Vietnam Era veteran.
He is survived by one son Joseph (Joey) Charles Blackwell Jr., one daughter Kimberly Blackwell Ridings (James), one sister Anna Jane Newman, one sister-in-law Shirley Blackwell, fiancée, Riza Garchitorena, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Henry Arnold Blackwell Sr. and his two sisters Emma Grace Brown and Oveda Mahaffey.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A graveside service will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fort Jackson National Military cemetery 4170 Percival Road, Columbia SC 29229 with a nephew Arnie Blackwell residing. Burial with military honors will follow. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to the s Project, 2123 Rosa L. Parks Ave, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020