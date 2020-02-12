|
|
Joseph Charles Blalock Sr., age 72, of Muncie, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 8, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Joe was born on March 20, 1947, in Anniston, Alabama, to Joseph Grady and Juanita Watkins Blalock. He grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and attended Spartanburg High School. Joe graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute with a degree in religion and church ministries in 1977. After graduating, he served as a home missionary in New York & Massachusetts. Later serving at Brown's Creek Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina, and Calvary Baptist Church in Barnwell, South Carolina. Pastor Joe earned a Master of Theology degree and his Doctor of Theology from Andersonville Baptist Seminary. In 2009, Joe and Jennifer moved to Muncie to begin an early retirement. However, he was called to serve at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Gaston, Indiana, in 2010, where he was the current pastor.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Jennifer Lee Easler Blalock; sons, Joseph Charles (Lisa) Blalock Jr. of Muncie and Jonathan Paul (Rebecca) Blalock, of Monson, Massachusetts; sisters, Joan Elizabeth Blalock and Janis Kay Blalock Couch, both of Spartanburg; and honorary son, Robert "Bobby" (Jennie) Cornnachia of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joseph Charles III "Charlie", Julia Cathryn, Noah Paul, Emily Jennifer, and Lauren Mary-Grayce Blalock and honorary granddaughter, Sarah Cornnachia; cousins; many friends; and special friend and neighbor, Tom Guinup.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, James Couch.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery in Gaston, Indiana..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Wes-Del Community Schools Backpack Program, 10290 N. 600 W., Gaston, IN 47342.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020