Joseph Edward Andrews, 86, of Traverse City, MI and formerly of Spartanburg, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Joseph was the son of Clayton and Helen (Lillich) of Wauseon, Ohio, but spent his early years in Jackson, Michigan. In 1963 he married Teresa Gron and together they raised 2 daughters-Rebecca Cort (Clint) of Arvada, Colorado and Stefany Martin (Chris) of Charlotte, North Carolina. After the loss of Teresa he married Audrey Andrews (Larsen) of Traverse City, Michigan in 2001. With great adoration Joseph enjoyed his 3 granddaughters - Anna Cort, Reagan Martin and Isabel Martin.
Joseph held a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and worked as a cost accountant at the Felters Company in Spartanburg, South Carolina for many years. He really liked numbers!
Joseph was a kind and generous man, an avid fisherman and Detroit Tigers fan. He could build and fix anything! He loved his country and had served as a member of the U. S. Army from 1953 until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
Joseph will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Spartanburg.
