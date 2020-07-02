1/1
Joseph Edward Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Edward Andrews, 86, of Traverse City, MI and formerly of Spartanburg, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Joseph was the son of Clayton and Helen (Lillich) of Wauseon, Ohio, but spent his early years in Jackson, Michigan. In 1963 he married Teresa Gron and together they raised 2 daughters-Rebecca Cort (Clint) of Arvada, Colorado and Stefany Martin (Chris) of Charlotte, North Carolina. After the loss of Teresa he married Audrey Andrews (Larsen) of Traverse City, Michigan in 2001. With great adoration Joseph enjoyed his 3 granddaughters - Anna Cort, Reagan Martin and Isabel Martin.
Joseph held a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and worked as a cost accountant at the Felters Company in Spartanburg, South Carolina for many years. He really liked numbers!
Joseph was a kind and generous man, an avid fisherman and Detroit Tigers fan. He could build and fix anything! He loved his country and had served as a member of the U. S. Army from 1953 until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
Joseph will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Spartanburg.
Please share your memories and thoughts with Joe's family by visiting his online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved