McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Joseph Bridgeman
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Fred Bridgeman

Joseph Fred Bridgeman Obituary
COLUMBUS, NC- Joseph Fred Bridgeman, 84, of Columbus, NC , died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Hospice House in Landrum, SC following a period of declining health.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC with Rev. Chad Bowen officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus, NC.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Baptist Church, P.O. Box 243, Lynn, NC 28750 or to .
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
