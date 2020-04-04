Home

Joseph Hughes


1933 - 2020
Joseph Hughes Obituary
INMAN, SC- Joseph "Popa Joe" Hughes, 87, of Inman, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Oldham, England on March 22, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edith Hayes Hughes; his children, Jeff and his wife, Debbie; Jackie and her husband, Arley; grandchildren, Nick and his wife, Rachel; Casey and her husband, Aaron; and his great-grandchildren, Colton, Paisley, Kennedy and Hayes. Joe is also survived by a brother, Michael, and his wife, Barbara, of England, along with many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the special nurses, aides, and friends who have traveled this journey with us, we love you all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
