SPARTANBURG, SC- Joseph Jefferson West Sr., 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 1, 1936, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Joseph Lloyd West and Laura Fowler West.
A graduate of Spartanburg Technical School, Mr. West was the owner/operator of J. J.'s Wrecker Service, retiring in 2003. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arcadia, Master Mason with Lodge #362, a member of the Hejaz Shrine and clown "Doc J. J." in the Hejaz Bums.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Frances L. Massey West; children, Joseph Jefferson "Jeff" West Jr. of Landrum, SC, Vincent West of Inman, SC, Kathryn West of Roebuck, SC, Rose Perry of Pauline, SC, Phillip E. Stepp of Columbus, NC, and Billy Joe Stepp of Spartanburg, SC; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Hachett of Roebuck, SC; and brother, Lloyd West of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Mike West; and sisters, Lukeva Coleman, Lucille Lancaster, and Mae Hughey.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services, with Masonic Rites, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Dillon Styles. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Arcadia, 241 Springs Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
