LANDRUM, SC- Joseph L. Chulik, 91, of Landrum passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is the son of the late George and Caterina Bizup Chulik and husband of the late Evelyn Marie Jones.
Prior to retirement in 1994 he was employed as a pressman at PrintPak Industies in Spartanburg. Joe was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC and a member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe enjoyed Silver Sneakers, later changed to Active Older Adults, at the Spartanburg YMCA for many years making great friends and exercising at the same time. He loved talking to people, a good joke and seemed to be smiling every time you saw him. He was loved immensely by his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a son, John Chulik of Roswell, NM and a daughter, Diane Christopher of Landrum, 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial is planned for the future.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
