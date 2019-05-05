|
Joseph "Joe" Lyles, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mr. Lyles was born in Spartanburg County to the late Joseph Liles, Sr. and Jettie Saunders Liles. He was the husband of the late Ernestine Stephens Lyles.
Mr. Lyles has been a long-time member of Majority Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Board.
He was educated in the Spartanburg Public Schools. A proud 1944 graduate of Carver High School, he served in the Army during World War II. Once he returned, he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical Institute College in 1951. Joseph later earned a Master's in Education from Converse College.
Mr. Lyles was a biology teacher at Carver High School from 1952 to 1970 and then from 1970 to 1983 at Spartanburg High School. He also worked at Crosby Jeweler, Linder's Jeweler, and Kosch & Gray Jewelers.
Mr. Lyles was a member of Pride of Spartanburg Lodge #211. He was an active member of Westview Ruritan Club serving as president and several district positions. He was a former board member of American Red Cross, Upstate Chapter.
He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories to: his children, Agnes (Allan) Hill and Joseph Reginald Lyles both of Spartanburg, SC; his sisters-in-law, Agnes L. Brown of PA and Joann Frasier of Spartanburg, SC; his brother-in-law, Willie Stephens of Spartanburg, SC; his three grandchildren, Alethea (Joe) Hill of Spartanburg, SC, Allison Hill of Washington, DC and Raymian Lyles; his great-grandchild, Augustus Whiteside; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the life of Joseph "Joe" Lyles, Jr. will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Majority Baptist Church, 400 Hudson L. Barksdale Blvd., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. Marcell D. Bush will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2019