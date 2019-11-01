Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hill,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mark Hill, Sr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mark Hill, Sr. Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mr. Joseph Mark Hill, Sr., age 57 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Hill was born on September 30, 1962 in Spartanburg to the late Hugh Mack and Joan Doris Wade Hill. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and was a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Hill; and a sister, Theresa Gosnell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Vicki Brannon Hill; two sons, Ben Hill (Courtney) and Mark Hill (Jennifer); one sister, Jan Hill; and seven grandchildren, Karaline, Josiah, Colton, Tyce, Jacob, Ben, and Cade Hill.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00am until 10:45am at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs with Pastor Mark Hill and Pastor Davy Shelton to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -