BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mr. Joseph Mark Hill, Sr., age 57 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Hill was born on September 30, 1962 in Spartanburg to the late Hugh Mack and Joan Doris Wade Hill. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and was a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Hill; and a sister, Theresa Gosnell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Vicki Brannon Hill; two sons, Ben Hill (Courtney) and Mark Hill (Jennifer); one sister, Jan Hill; and seven grandchildren, Karaline, Josiah, Colton, Tyce, Jacob, Ben, and Cade Hill.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00am until 10:45am at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs with Pastor Mark Hill and Pastor Davy Shelton to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019