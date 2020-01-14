|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joseph Paul Parrish, Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born July 11, 1931 he was the husband of Sandra Parrish and the son of the late Eddie and Irene Parrish.
A US Army Veteran, Paul served in the Korean War. He also was the owner of Interstate Wrecker Service and Interstate Truck & Auto Service, and was involved with R&S Helping Hands with his wife.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons Mark Parrish and wife Cheryl, Patrick Parrish, and Chris Parrish and wife Kelli; three daughters, Pam Godwin and husband Mike, Linda Stewart and husband Gary, and Ivy Turner and husband Cy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Paul Parrish, Jr., two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 14, 2020