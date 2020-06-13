SPARTANBURG, SC- Joseph "Jerry" Pearson West Jr., husband of Martha Gary West, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. Born January 28, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Joseph Pearson West, Sr. and Virginia White West.
A United States Army veteran, Jerry was a member of Powell Presbyterian Church. He was retired from Aden Bonded Warehouse (Montgomery Industries) after 43 years of service and then worked at Spartanburg Wood Recycling Center (Southern Mulch) for 12 years before retiring for a second time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Joseph Pearson West, III (Trey) of the home; daughter, Meridith Carlisle and her husband, Mark of Duncan, SC; grandson, Pearson Alexander Carlisle of Duncan and sister, Gayle Thompson (Dean) of Spartanburg.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following in the Chapel at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Danny Garrett and The Rev. Bruce Tjelta. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's remembrance to Powell Presbyterian Church, 119 Count Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
A United States Army veteran, Jerry was a member of Powell Presbyterian Church. He was retired from Aden Bonded Warehouse (Montgomery Industries) after 43 years of service and then worked at Spartanburg Wood Recycling Center (Southern Mulch) for 12 years before retiring for a second time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Joseph Pearson West, III (Trey) of the home; daughter, Meridith Carlisle and her husband, Mark of Duncan, SC; grandson, Pearson Alexander Carlisle of Duncan and sister, Gayle Thompson (Dean) of Spartanburg.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following in the Chapel at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Danny Garrett and The Rev. Bruce Tjelta. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's remembrance to Powell Presbyterian Church, 119 Count Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.